Salt River Tubing is not closing

There's now another example of false information posted on a social media site.

This time, it has to do with the Salt River Tubing.

There's apparently a Facebook post going around saying the river is closed indefinitely.

The Facebook post said, “The Salt River will no longer be open for tubing this year because of a mountain lion attack."

Well, apparently, it’s all a hoax.

Officials with Salt River Tubing' said they would be open until the end of September.

Their hours are from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., seven days a week.

