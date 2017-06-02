Truck driver sustains gunshot wound in Buckeye, DPS says

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A male truck driver sustained a gunshot wound to his lower left leg in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety. 

DPS and Buckeye police investigated the scene near Market Street and Verrado Way.

Initial reports indicated he was shot while driving on Interstate 10. However, after investigating, it is unclear where the incident occurred, DPS said. 

The driver was transported to the hospital and the incident is still under investigation, DPS said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

