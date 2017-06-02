Truck driver sustains gunshot wound in Buckeye, DPS says

DPS and Buckeye police are currently investigating. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A male truck driver sustained a gunshot wound to his lower left leg in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety.

DPS and Buckeye police investigated the scene near Market Street and Verrado Way.

Initial reports indicated he was shot while driving on Interstate 10. However, after investigating, it is unclear where the incident occurred, DPS said.

The driver was transported to the hospital and the incident is still under investigation, DPS said.

UPDATE: We will not be responding to the scene. A brief statement will be forthcoming. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 2, 2017

@dps_pio_lee is en-route to the scene of I-10/Verrado in Buckeye where a truck driver has reportedly been shot. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 2, 2017

