1 truck driver possibly shot while driving on I-10 in Buckeye, DPS says

DPS and Buckeye police are currently investigating. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A truck driver was possibly shot while driving on the I-10 in Buckeye, DPS said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A male truck driver was possibly shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety.

DPS is setting up a command post at the scene near Market Street and Verrado Way.

The driver was transported to the hospital, DPS said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: We will not be responding to the scene. A brief statement will be forthcoming. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 2, 2017

@dps_pio_lee is en-route to the scene of I-10/Verrado in Buckeye where a truck driver has reportedly been shot. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 2, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.