1 truck driver possibly shot while driving on I-10 in Buckeye, DPS says

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
A truck driver was possibly shot while driving on the I-10 in Buckeye, DPS said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A truck driver was possibly shot while driving on the I-10 in Buckeye, DPS said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
DPS and Buckeye police are currently investigating. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) DPS and Buckeye police are currently investigating. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A male truck driver was possibly shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety. 

DPS is setting up a command post at the scene near Market Street and Verrado Way

The driver was transported to the hospital, DPS said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.