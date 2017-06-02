3 Prescott officers in attack by child custody suspect

Police in Prescott say three officers were hurt when they were attacked by a 33-year-old Kirtland man.

A police news release says officers were gathering information about a child custody issue Wednesday night when a vehicle drove toward them at high speed and nearly struck the officers.

Juan Pablo Sanchez then got out and charged at the officers and began fighting with them. Officers used a Taser to try to subdue him but it didn't work. The officers finally got the upper hand and arrested Sanchez.

He had only minor injuries but the officers were taken to a hospital and treated and released.

Police determined he was involved in the original child custody dispute.

