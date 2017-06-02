ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory (June 2-5)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (June 2-5), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Interstate 10 at the "Stack" interchange and 19th Avenue in Phoenix this weekend as crews continue a project to add a new layer of smooth, durable, rubberized asphalt to the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (June 2-5):

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Interstate 10 at the "Stack" interchange and 19th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5) for rubberized asphalt paving. The southbound I-17 ramps to I-10 (both directions) will remain open. However, both eastbound and westbound I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate southbound routes, including State Route 51 to I-10. Southbound I-17 traffic can exit at Thomas or McDowell roads and use the southbound frontage road or 19th or 27th avenues. NOTE : Van Buren Street closed in both directions at I-17 for new pedestrian fence installation. Consider other routes, including McDowell Road

: Consider alternate southbound routes, including State Route 51 to I-10. Southbound I-17 traffic can exit at Thomas or McDowell roads and use the southbound frontage road or 19th or 27th avenues. : Van Buren Street closed in both directions at I-17 for new pedestrian fence installation. Consider other routes, including McDowell Road Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Perryville Road in the West Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5) for bridge deck joint repairs. Southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Citrus Road closed. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. NOTE : Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (June 3) and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday (June 4) for construction. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Sarival Avenue and using westbound McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane to reach Loop 303.

: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. : Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (June 3) and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday (June 4) for construction. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Sarival Avenue and using westbound McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane to reach Loop 303. Southbound Loop 303 closed between Indian School and McDowell roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (June 3) for overhead sign installation. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes, including southbound Estrella Parkway or Perryville Road.

: Consider alternate routes, including southbound Estrella Parkway or Perryville Road. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) off- and on-ramps at Val Vista Drive closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5) for pavement improvements. Val Vista Drive narrowed to one lane in each direction at US 60. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Gilbert or Greenfield roads.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

