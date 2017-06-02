Bicyclists ride in memory of Gilbert mom killed in collision with truck

She was riding her bicycle when she was hit by a truck. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of bicyclists rode in honor of Jenna Taylor, who was killed earlier this week in a tragic accident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of bicyclists hit the road early Friday morning, riding in memory of a Gilbert mother who was hit and killed while riding her bike to work earlier this week.

The mother of four, 33-year-old Jenna Taylor, was riding near Val Vista and Ray when she was hit by a truck.

"One of our good friends and teammates, Cam, has a wife whose awesome," said family friend and teammate, Kyle Reedy. "She rides with us as well and we lost her in a tragic accident this week so we thought instead of doing our normal Friday ride, we'd get the group together and show how much we love and support them."

According to Gilbert police, Taylor and one other bicyclist were riding in a marked bike lane and had a green light. The truck that hit her also had a green light but made a turn, hitting Taylor. The other cyclist was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"You know, it's unfortunate that the one sport, the one activity we love, makes us so vulnerable," said Reedy. "I think a lot of people don't realize that our life is in your hands, our life is in driver's hands."

There was no indication that speed or impairment was a factor in the crash, Gilbert police said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Taylor's family.

"To know Jenna was to love her, she would be the one you'd here yelling at the races, cheering us on. First off, it's really to show Jenna how much we love her and how much we miss her," said Reedy. "Second, it's to support the Taylors. Such a great family and this is the only thing we can do right not to really show how much we love and how much were here for them. Third is to raise awareness, so if somebody is listening today can pay a little more attention when their driving, not sending that text, not checking social media, then we could save a life."

