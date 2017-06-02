Maricopa County ozone levels to exceed federal standards

Phoenix is both the county seat of Maricopa County and the capital of Arizona (Source: AP File Photo)

Authorities say ozone levels are expected to exceed federal health standards beginning Friday in Maricopa County.

An alert from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality warns residents of high ozone levels that can irritate the respiratory system, aggravate asthma and reduce the immune system's ability to fight infection.

Children, the elderly and those with existing respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity because high ozone levels can trigger shortness of breath, wheezing, headaches and nausea.

To reduce ozone pollution, officials want residents to limit driving, re-fuel vehicles after dark and avoid waiting in long drive-through lines.

More stringent federal health standards have increased the number of recent advisories.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.