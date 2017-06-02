Pedestrian killed in crash at 35th Avenue

A man is killed after he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Phoenix police, the man was in his 50s and was not walking the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

The driver involved in the accident stayed at the scene.

At this time, the driver will not be charged.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.