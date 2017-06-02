Pedestrian killed in crash at 35th Avenue

Pedestrian killed in crash at 35th AvenuePosted: Updated:
-
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road-rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix.More >
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >
UPDATE
Update: Woman made up story about stolen dog, police say
Phoenix police are no longer searching for a "dognapper" who reportedly stole a woman's beloved dog, Zeus, while she was taking the animal for a walk.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff. (May 28, 2017)More >
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix. (Thursday, June 1, 2017)More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
