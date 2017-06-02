Pedestrian hit, killed in crash at 35th Avenue

A man is killed after he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Phoenix police, a 52-year-old man was crossing 35th Avenue and he was not in a crosswalk.

Police say a 19-year-old man, who was driving southbound did not see him in time to avoid a collision.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there was no impairment on the part of the driver and no indication he was speeding.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.