Pedestrian hit, killed in crash at 35th Avenue

A man is killed after he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police. 

Police responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bell Road. 

According to Phoenix police, a 52-year-old man was crossing 35th Avenue and he was not in a crosswalk. 

Police say a 19-year-old man, who was driving southbound did not see him in time to avoid a collision. 

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police say there was no impairment on the part of the driver and no indication he was speeding.

