Keep your house cool and save money? Tricks on beating the thermostat

Triple digits will be the norm for the next few months -- and your energy bills will reflect that. But we found some ways to beat the thermostat.

"We get a ton of sun exposure, our house faces west," said Chris Peach, who has a blog called Money Peach.

So, doesn't it sound too good to be true that Peach keeps his house at 74 degrees, and actually saves money?

"This is a 2,700-square-foot home and our bill is $190 a month," he said.

Peach and his family have APS and their high-cost hours are from noon to 7 p.m. They keep the house at 74 degrees the majority of the time. Then, at noon, they set the thermostat to 81.

"It takes our house, from noon to 7, about a degree an hour to go up," Peach said.

Even though it seems counter-intuitive -- keeping a house that cool for so long -- Peach said it saves him about $100 a month.

"The biggest cost is when it turns off and turns on," Peach said.

"You can trick your thermostat by making sure your unit doesn't turn on as many times."

SRP said the idea of 'supercooling' is great, but only if you have a time of day plan with your utility.

"Much like rush hour traffic, there are times when you want to stay off the freeway and the highway, same thing with on-peak hours," said Kathleen Mascarenas with SRP.

For SRP's EZ3 plan, those peak hours are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"For example, some of our customers on our EZ3 price plan can save anywhere from $100 to 600 annually," she said.

Mascarenas encourages people to also check weather stripping, caulking and shade screens. They also subsidize energy home assessments.

You can also download their SRP app and check your day-to-day usage, as well as compare your use to that of your neighbors.

For more ideas, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.