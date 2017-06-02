Keep your house cool and save money? Tricks on beating the thermostat

Posted: Updated:
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Triple digits will be the norm for the next few months -- and your energy bills will reflect that. But we found some ways to beat the thermostat.

"We get a ton of sun exposure, our house faces west," said Chris Peach, who has a blog called Money Peach

So, doesn't it sound too good to be true that Peach keeps his house at 74 degrees, and actually saves money?

"This is a 2,700-square-foot home and our bill is $190 a month," he said.

Peach and his family have APS and their high-cost hours are from noon to 7 p.m. They keep the house at 74 degrees the majority of the time. Then, at noon, they set the thermostat to 81.

"It takes our house, from noon to 7, about a degree an hour to go up," Peach said. 

Even though it seems counter-intuitive -- keeping a house that cool for so long -- Peach said it saves him about $100 a month.

"The biggest cost is when it turns off and turns on," Peach said.

"You can trick your thermostat by making sure your unit doesn't turn on as many times."

SRP said the idea of 'supercooling' is great, but only if you have a time of day plan with your utility.

"Much like rush hour traffic, there are times when you want to stay off the freeway and the highway, same thing with on-peak hours," said Kathleen Mascarenas with SRP.

For SRP's EZ3 plan, those peak hours are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"For example, some of our customers on our EZ3 price plan can save anywhere from $100 to 600 annually," she said.

Mascarenas encourages people to also check weather stripping, caulking and shade screens. They also subsidize energy home assessments.

You can also download their SRP app and check your day-to-day usage, as well as compare your use to that of your neighbors. 

For more ideas, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio