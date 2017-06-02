Chandler and SRP reach agreement

The Price Road Corridor is considered vital to the future growth of Chandler. Some people want more business, but SRP's plan to build large power lines was met with resistance when it came close to homes.

Christina Schnettler lives in the area where the proposed lines would go.

"It just kicked into high gear in March and that's where we came together as a community to really fight back and say no this can’t happen."

Some residents saw the above-ground lines as a health hazard and that they could affect property values.

"I think it's amazing and will do amazing things for the Price corridor, and keeping it beautiful, and new age, bringing in new businesses for the community as well."

With the plan to bury some of the lines, it does come at a dramatic price increase. Instead of $1 million a mile, the price tag explodes.

"Just the cost of construction is different. With underground routes, a typical $1 million per mile is about $17 million a mile," John Coggins with SRP said.

