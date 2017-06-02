Gov. Ducey 'open' to picking Corporation Commission instead of voters

Gov. Ducey 'open' to picking Corporation Commission instead of votersPosted: Updated:
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Police executing search warrant at Hamilton High School in Chandler
Police were at Hamilton High School today to execute a search warrant.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
Suspect breaks into AZ Sen. Catherine Miranda's office; leaves bloody glove on porch
A suspect reportedly broke into an Arizona lawmaker's office this week, leaving behind a bloody glove. Police say it happened at Senator Catherine Miranda's office. She is a Democrat who represents the 27th Electoral District.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Companies want robocalls to go straight to voicemail
Companies that make robocalls want to use new technology that allows them to go directly to your voicemail and are asking for approval from the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Gov. Ducey 'open' to picking Corporation Commission instead of voters
Should voters still elect members of the corporation commission to oversee utility companies? Gov. Doug Ducey weighed in on the issue.More >
Buckeye mother offers reward for missing baby blanket
A mother in Buckeye is asking for the public's help in finding a missing baby blanket that she says "can't be replaced."More >
Public safety officers get intensive water survival training
An intensive training program put on by Arizona Game and Fish helps public safety officers prepare for whatever happens as they patrol the state's rivers and lakes.More >
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. (May 31, 2017)More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down. (May 31, 2017)More >
