Gov. Ducey 'open' to picking Corporation Commission instead of voters

Should voters still elect members of the Arizona Corporation Commission to oversee utility companies?

It is now a question among state leaders in light of a major scandal to hit the five-member commission last week.

Gov. Doug Ducey weighed in on the issue Thursday, saying he's open to a proposal that gives him the power to pick the commission, taking it away from voters.

"I'm open-minded to any reform that would improve government, that would improve the relationship and the public trust," Ducey said. "I'd really like to look at this and see what other states are doing if there is a better model or the best practices that we could apply in Arizona."

Arizona is one of 12 states that directly elect utility regulators to oversee the power and water companies.

The change would require the approval of voters, but some believe having a governor pick the commission would add more accountability.

Last week, the federal government indicted a former commissioner on suspicion of selling his vote to the owner of a water company.

Three others were also indicted on bribery and fraud charges.

