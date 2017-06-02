Man arrested for allegedly molesting girl riding quad

Authorities arrested a man for allegedly molesting a girl while the two of them were riding a quad, according to a news release.

The alleged molestation occurred April 9 on a dirt road near Bumble Exit and Interstate 17, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 38-year-old Juan Antonio Pelayo-Covarrubias, who was accused of molesting the girl, was in a position of trust at the time of the alleged molestation because he was in a relationship with the girl's mother.

The alleged incident was initially reported to the Phoenix Police Department. During their investigation, it was discovered jurisdiction belonged to Yavapai County. Pelayo-Covarrubias was arrested on May 24 in Phoenix. Pelayo-Covarrubias allegedly admitted to molesting the girl, according to the news release.

Pelayo-Covarrubias was charged with two counts of molestation of a child for knowingly and intentionally touching the genitals of a pre-teen girl, according to the news release.

Pelayo-Covarrubias was being held without bond with an immigration violation detainer, according to the news release.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.