Buckeye mother offers reward for missing baby blanket

She said the blanket was sold at the Goodwill on Watson Road in Buckeye. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Her son was in the NICU for 13 days. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dee Dee Moore has posted flyers all over, hoping to find her missing baby blanket. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A mother in Buckeye is asking for the public's help in finding a missing baby blanket that she says "can't be replaced."

Dee Dee Moore was given a handmade blanket when her son was born two months premature two years ago. The baby had to stay in the A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center for 13 days.

It was hand-knitted by a stranger who gave it to the hospital.

"We'd like to say this is a special treasure, a keepsake to pass down to his children one day," Moore said.

She was donating some items to Goodwill on May 1 when she accidentally put the blanket in the bag for donations. Moore realized her mistake about a week later.

She said it was sold at the Goodwill on Watson Road in Buckeye.

Moore told Goodwill about the situation and the company sent out a mass email to all their Arizona stores but no leads have popped up.

She has also put flyers in nearby coffee shops about the missing blanket.

"This blanket is pretty priceless in a sense that it was there with him from birth essentially," Moore said. "It can't be replaced."

She said she is offering a reward but didn't say how much it was.

