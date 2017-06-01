Event brings Mommy bloggers together to help grow online brands

Online gurus took their talents offline Thursday night, sharing their social successes at a Mom's Night Out blogging event in Old Town Scottsdale, sponsored by Arizona Based Bumkins.

"We're here to kind of share our knowledge, but we always have so much fun connecting with other people and other bloggers and such," said Bloguettes Co-Founder Sakura Considine.

Part mixer, part panel, the goal of the event was to make connections and help mom's take their online presence to the next level.

"Blogging could be your full-time profession, it's just about having a strategy, it's about organizing yourself," said Bloguettes Co-Founder Lorena Garcia.

Valley bloggers and Bloguettes co-founders Lorena Garcia and Sakura Considine were on the panel.

They say blogging is still a growing industry in Arizona with plenty of opportunities, but they recommend before you dive in head first, that you take a moment to understand what you're getting into.

"Do your homework, get inspired, know what you want to talk about, know what you want to share and make sure that you're passionate about it because that's really the only thing that's going to keep you going," Considine said.

Both say blogging is a lot more work than most people realize.

"A blog is a small business on its own. It has its own marketing, human resources, everything in order for it to work, so it's a business, it's your brand," Garcia said.

In order to make it a successful business it takes strategy and consistency as well as partnerships with companies and even fellow bloggers, which is why they say events like the one they participated in Thursday night are so important.

"That's one of the biggest ways that you can grow online is by building partnerships, building connections. It's the offline part of growing your online presence," Garcia said.

