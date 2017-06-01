Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix

Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix.

Police responded to a report about a gunshot victim around 7 p.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. The road rage incident occurred on Interstate 10.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The injury was not life threatening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A description of the suspected shooter was not available.

Refresh this developing story for updates.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.