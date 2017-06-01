Companies want robocalls to go straight to voicemail

Companies that make robocalls want to use new technology that allows them to go directly to your voicemail. (Source: iqoncept / 123RF Stock Photo)

Companies that make robocalls want to use new technology that allows them to go directly to your voicemail and are asking for approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Marketers argue those calls shouldn't be regulated since the phone never actually rings.

They argue robocalls going straight to voicemail is a good thing since it wouldn't interrupt daily activities like a ringing phone does.

Consumer advocates disagree, saying robocalls going straight to voicemail is more invasive, annoying and time-consuming than a regular phone call.

The FCC said the No. 1 source of consumer complaints to the FCC is robocalls.

Friday is the last day for public comment on the FCC's open petition.

To file a complaint with the FCC, go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express, enter 02-278 in the field for "Proceeding(s)" and type your comments at the bottom of the page. It's not necessary to mention "ringless voicemail," but it can't hurt.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Copyright: iqoncept / 123RF Stock Photo