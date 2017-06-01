The Latest: Most evacuations lifted in fire near Sonoita

Aerial tanker planes were called in to drop retardant on the fire. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

About 150 firefighters were battling the flames. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The state Forestry Department says the fire broke out about 1 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

A grass fire broke out near the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds in the southern Arizona community of Sonoita. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management )

The Latest on wildfires burning in Arizona (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

A grass fire that broke out near the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds in the southern Arizona community of Sonoita is now 80 percent contained and most evacuation orders have been lifted.

The state Forestry Department says the fire broke out about 1 p.m. Thursday and has burned less than a square mile of grasslands. Aerial tanker planes were called in to drop retardant on the fire. About 150 firefighters were battling the flames.

State Route 83 just west of Sonoita has reopened.

3:55 p.m.

A brush fire has forced the closure of northbound Interstate 17 between the Sunset Point rest area and Cordes Junction north of Phoenix.

The fire reported Thursday afternoon was alongside the highway about five miles north of Sunset Point. That's approximately 10 miles north of Black Canyon City.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say traffic is backed up in the area and there's no estimated time for re-opening.

Another fire in southern Arizona has forced the closure of State Route 83 near Sonoita.

3:07 p.m.

Brush fires are causing problems for Arizona drivers on two highways.

A brush fire slowed traffic to one lane on the northbound Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City north of Phoenix.

And authorities say a fire in Sonoita near the U.S.-Mexico border closed State Route 83.