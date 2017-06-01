$500 reward offered after fire in Black Canyon City deemed suspicious

Yavapai Silent Witness was offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest after authorities classified the Joe's Hill Fire as suspicious.

The Joe's Hill Fire was initially reported in the afternoon of May 27 at the "C and S" salvage yard. The blaze intensified around 11 p.m. and caused several evacuations that night, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

As flames became visible, detectives noticed a quad rider. They also learned there were other quad riders in the area just after 5 p.m. on May 27. The detectives want to speak with any of the quad riders who were in the area around that time, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the fire was asked to call Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or Det. Chad Shilling at 923-554--8575.

