Arizona Cardinals welcome another Larry

Arizona Cardinals fans will long remember the name Larry. Larry Fitzgerald is heading into his 14th year of his Hall of Fame career. Who will take his place when he finally calls it a Hall of Fame career?

This off season, a new Larry was added to the Cardinals receiver room.

“He was my favorite receiver and he still is my favorite receiver,” says Cardinals rookie Larry Clark. “I wore number 11 in high school because of him.”

To be fair, no one is expecting Clark to be the heir apparent to Fitzgerald. Clark has been with the team for three weeks.

The Venice, California native started his college career at San Diego State University and transferred to Colorado State Pueblo for his senior season. Clark went undrafted but was signed by the Cardinals after a strong showing at rookie camp.

“Not a lot of people get this opportunity. I got a lot of people back home who should get this opportunity but didn't,” says Clark. “I'm blessed and happy to be here.”

Two receivers named Larry has caused some confusion in the film room. Clark says he keeps thinking coaches are talking to him when they’re talking to Fitzgerald. Cardinals coaches and players have started calling him “LC.”

“It's the first time I've ever had another Larry,” says Larry Fitzgerald, who’s entering his 14th season in the NFL. “I get on him when coach is on him. I say look, we have a higher standard for Larry's in this room. When they say Larry only positive things are supposed to come out of their mouths."

There are actually three Larry's in offensive meetings with Larry Zierlein now in his 4th season as assistant offensive line coach. Fitzgerald jokes that three guys turn around every time somebody says “Larry.”

Clark is fine with the confusion continuing. He hopes to one day have Cardinals fans remember his name too.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.