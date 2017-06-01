State plans free ATV safety courses set for Phoenix

Free safety training courses for all-terrain vehicle riders are set in Phoenix as part of a state effort to cut injuries.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the ATV Safety Institute plan to offer the courses next week. The courses will run from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix.

The course is designed to give new or experienced riders up-to-date safety training and updates on laws and proper off-highway vehicle use.

State statistics show more than 400 people were hospitalized in 2015 for injuries suffered in ATV accidents.

Riders must be at least 16 to take the training and must supply their own ATV and safety equipment. Pre-registration through the Game and Fish Department's website is required.

