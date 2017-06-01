ADOT rejects driver's license photo of 'Pastafarian'

the Arizona Department of Transportation put a stop on the license of a man wearing a colander. (Source: Sean Corbett)

In the battle over a driver's license photo for a "Pastafarian," the Chandler man has taken another loss.

Sean Corbett said on Thursday that the Arizona Department of Transportation put a stop on the license and was referred to the Office of Inspector General. ADOT later confirmed the move.

He had recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.

Corbett is a Pastafarian, a follower of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Part of being a follower is wearing a colander as a hat.

He says it took him years to finally get an MVD office to let him take the photo. He got his new ID Tuesday.

However, on Thursday, ADOT rejected it.

"Allowances are made for medical needs and religious expression, but customers who use the photo merely to be provocative or satirical compromise the integrity of that process and risk having a photo recalled and retaken," ADOT's Doug Nick said in a statement.

Corbett said, "You simply can't pick and choose which religions are acceptable, and clearly the photo had zero obstruction to my face."

Full statement from Nick can be read below.

