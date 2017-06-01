Brush fire causes delays, closures on I-17

No word yet on what on caused the fire. (Source: ADOT)

The Interstate 17 northbound is shut down north of Black Canyon City due to a brush fire.

The closure is at milepost 256, which is near Bumble Bee.

The fire, now called the Badger Fire, started on Thursday afternoon. Crews said strong winds have fueled the fire. Firefighters estimate it has burned about 50 to 60 acres.

No word yet on what on caused the fire.

No buildings are threatened.

A post shared by Amanda (@dodgechallengergirl) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Brief look at the #badgerfire along I-17. From Amanda L. Interstate is closed NB near sunset pt. https://t.co/CTsUtjFxnZ #azfire pic.twitter.com/PwdkvgOhJa — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) June 1, 2017

#BadgerFire est 50-60ac wind driven with high potential. Only 1 land N bound is closed. #AZFire https://t.co/9a4DU4pmIU — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 1, 2017

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at milepost 256, about four miles north of Sunset Point. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/7kmQxv2HmD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

NEW: Expect delays on I-17 northbound near Sunset Point due to brush fire. MORE: https://t.co/zj8A7myNrP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

UPDATE: Crews say they've almost got the fire knocked down on I-17 NB at milepost 301. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/3PMB1vZkVy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

I-17 northbound at milepost 256: The right lane is blocked because of a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/TGGMjOiaxo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

