Brush fire causes delays, closures on I-17

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Interstate 17 northbound is shut down north of Black Canyon City due to a brush fire.

The closure is at milepost 256, which is near Bumble Bee.

The fire, now called the Badger Fire, started on Thursday afternoon. Crews said strong winds have fueled the fire. Firefighters estimate it has burned about 50 to 60 acres.

No word yet on what on caused the fire.

No buildings are threatened.

