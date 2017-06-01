The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against

You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer… in Phoenix. Phoenix, Arizona. Here are a few questions you were too afraid to ask about your new home, one of the hottest cities in America.

I just moved from Chicago. What kind of heat are we talking about here?

It’s hot. It really is, dry or not. Forget that one day at Market Days with your friends a million years ago. This is worse. Expect a steady march of 100-degree heat from now until about early October. We have seen 100 annoyingly close to Halloween a few times too. That’s a long summer around here!

Well, I can handle 100, does it get MUCH worse?

Mid-June is when things get a little nutty around here when it comes to the heat. And when I say nutty, I’m talking 110 degrees and above. That seems to be the temp where we can all agree it’s really hot. One year (2011) we saw 33 days that were 110 or higher. Lovely, huh.

OK, that is hot, but I think it’s doable. What is the WORST I can expect?

Well, this is where Phoenix really shows you what its blistering heat can do. Here are some of the hottest days on record in your new home.

1. 122 (26 Jun 1990)

2. 121 (28 Jul 1995)

3. 120 (25 Jun 1990)

4. 119 (29 Jun 2013)

Now don’t panic. You’ll be fine! We have much more than heat to offer here in Phoenix. Be sure to drink plenty of water whatever you’re doing. Find a pool, some air conditioning or travel the state and check out one of our many pretty cool swimming holes.

