Report: Highest opioid overdose deaths in AZ in 10 years

A new report shows a huge increase in opioid overdose deaths in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the data on opioid overdoses for 2016 shows the highest number of deaths in 10 years. Last year, 790 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses, which is a 16 percent increase from 2015 and a 74 percent increase during the last four years.

Prescription opioids caused 482 deaths, compared to 308 for heroin.

Arizona Department of Health Services director Cara Christ called the increase alarming and said it shows the impact drug overdoses are having on the state.

"We know most people using opioids for pain do not intend to become hooked or understand the potential for death," Christ said in a statement.

The increase occurred even as state officials made it a top priority to combat the opioid epidemic. Gov. Doug Ducey put a limit on prescription painkiller prescriptions for people on Medicaid, and Phoenix implemented a program that lets addicts turn in their drugs to a local police precinct and get treatment.

Other key findings:

An average of two Arizonans die each day from an opioid overdose.

Opioid overdoses and deaths are steadily increasing each year with 2016 showing the highest number of deaths.

Heroin deaths have tripled since 2012.

In the past decade, there were 5,932 people who died from opioid-induced causes.

Arizona opioid death rates start to rise in the late teens and peak at age 45-54.

The opioid death rate drops significantly above the age of 65.

Opioid-related hospital encounter rates have increased by 300 percent over the past decade.

A complete copy of the 2016 Arizona Opioid Report may be found online at http://azhealth.gov/opioid.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

