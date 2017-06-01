Suspect wanted after verbal argument leads to deadly Phoenix shooting

A stock photo of the suspects vehicle - not the actual suspect vehicle. (Source: Silent Witness)

Silent Witness is seeking help locating a homicide suspect in relation to a shooting at the Woodmar Apartments. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police are searching for a homicide suspect stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred on April 6.

Victor Galindo and another Hispanic male got into a verbal argument outside the Woodmar Apartments near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 9 p.m., Silent Witness said.

The suspect retrieved a gun from a 2012 or 2013 Chevy Malibu and fired several rounds at Galindo.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Man injured in drive-by shooting near 43rd Ave and Thomas, Phoenix police say]

[PDF: Up to $1000 reward for information regarding this homicide]

Galindo was struck multiple times and later died of his wounds at the hospital, according to Silent Witness.

The suspect was last seen driving away in the possibly gray, silver or blue Chevy Malibu.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or go online at silentwitness.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.