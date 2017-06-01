Masked man robs Circle K employee at gunpoint

A suspect, donning a red bandana covering his face, robbed a Mesa Circle K employee at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash register, Silent Witness said.

The 5-foot-9 Hispanic male entered the Circle K on Guadalupe Road and Loop 101 on May 8 carrying a handgun.

He demanded money from the cash register while pointing the gun at the clerk and the clerk complied, Silent Witness said.

The suspect was last seen running southeast towards Carriage Lane.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or go online at silentwitness.org.

