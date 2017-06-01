Suspect breaks into Sen. Catherine Miranda's office; leaves bloody glove on porch

Suspect breaks into Sen. Catherine Miranda's office; leaves bloody glove on porchPosted: Updated:
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Gila Bend man faces murder charges in death of his brother
A Gila Bend man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.More >
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly shooting, dumping several dogs
A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.More >
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. (May 31, 2017)More >
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down. (May 31, 2017)More >
