Bloody glove found after break in at AZ Sen. Catherine Miranda's office

A suspect reportedly broke into an Arizona lawmaker's office this week and left a bloody glove on her porch.

It happened at Arizona State Senator Catherine Miranda's office. She is a Democrat who represents the 27th Electoral District.

Miranda wrote this on her Facebook page Thursday:

"It is funny how rumors drive some people crazy. Yes there's rumors of me making some kind of an announcement. But when a crazy person breaks into my Senate office, change My Asst.'s password on her computer and leaves a bloody glove on my porch (yes this happened) you have to wonder who is really running scared? One of the future opponents?

I have a plate of options to choose from including four years in the Senate.

I do not play games. I never have. I have always been honest with my community. The options in front of me are:

-governor

-superintendent of public instruction

-U.S.Congress

-U.S.Senate

-Continuing 4 years I have left in the Az Senate.

My constituents will be the first to know when I decide.

-Senator Catherine Miranda

Miranda was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. Miranda was first elected in the 16th District, the same seat that her late husband, Ben Miranda, had held. She was then redistricted to the 27th district. Miranda served on the Roosevelt School District school board, and cites education cuts as the reason she ran for a seat in the state Legislature.

