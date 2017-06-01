Police executing search warrant at Hamilton High School in Chandler

Police were at Hamilton High School today to execute a search warrant.

Chandler PD said the search warrant was in reference to the hazing that occurred earlier this year which caused the head football coach to be reassigned and three football players to be charged with crimes relating to hazing at the school.

Daniel Mejia, public information officer for Chandler Police Department, said the case is still very active and that detectives were searching for records and documentation.

