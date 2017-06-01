The Steverson's love softball and coaching the kids

Scott and Nikki Steverson have been around baseball and softball their whole lives. Scott played baseball growing up and Nikki played softball at Mesa Community College. The couple coached their son and their daughter through club ball with the Killer Bees. The couple could have taken it easy. But they couldn't stay away from the clay and started the 10-U Killer Bees team

"Well, we had to do something." Scott said about starting the team. " Why not do something we love." Nikki felt just as strongly saying "We love the kids, plus their is such a need for good coaches."

Not only are they making these youngsters better players, their instilling values, they'll take with them, long after their playing days are over. "We are teaching them discipline, how to be on time and respective of their teammates."Win or lose, its memories of the girls and the game they'll always cherish.

