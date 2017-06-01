Update: Woman made up story about stolen dog, police say

Phoenix police are no longer searching for a "dognapper" who reportedly stole a woman's beloved dog, Zeus, while she was taking the animal for a walk.

Turns out, it didn't happen quite that way.

After further investigation, authorities said the alleged victim may have "made up" the story about her dog being stolen, and now faces possible false reporting charges.

The case appears to be a dispute between parties and the "robbery" did not take place as initially reported, police said.

The dog is still unaccounted for.

The victim told police was walking her dog Wednesday around 9 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive when a thief shoved her from behind, grabbed her dog and took off with the pit bull terrier.

Police said the woman was not being truthful.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Zeus is a 2 year old black and white pit bull terrier. Zeus was stolen. https://t.co/HniFaSoIuY pic.twitter.com/4zOo8BxD4t — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 1, 2017

