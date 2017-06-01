Dog stolen while being walked by owner in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a dognapper who stole a woman's beloved dog, Zeus, while she was taking the animal for a walk.

The victim was walking her dog Wednesday around 9 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive when a thief shoved her from behind, grabbed her dog and took off with the pit bull terrier.

The man was described as 6 feet tall and wearing all black clothes.

He was believed to be driving a black sedan with a green racing stripe on the rear, possibly a Ford Focus-style car.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.

As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Zeus is a 2 year old black and white pit bull terrier. Zeus was stolen. https://t.co/HniFaSoIuY pic.twitter.com/4zOo8BxD4t — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 1, 2017

