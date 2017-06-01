Armed robbery suspect threatens to stab Circle K employee

The suspect stole several cigarettes from the Circle K. (Source: Silent Witness)

The armed robbery suspect threatened a Circle K employee that he'd stab her if she called police. (Source: Silent Witness)

An armed robbery suspect allegedly threatened to stab a Circle K employee if she called police, according to Silent Witness.

On April 9, the approximately 25-year-old Hispanic male entered a Phoenix Circle K near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and stole several cigarettes after threatening the employee that he would stab her if she called the police.

[PDF: Up to $1000 reward for information regarding armed robbery suspect]

The 5-foot-6 suspect then drove away in a gray 4-door sedan eastbound on Bethany Home Road, Silent Witness said.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or go online at silentwitness.org.

