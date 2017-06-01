‘Don’t Leave Me Behind!’ vehicular heatstroke campaign goes all digital

The "Don't Leave Me Behind!" campaign hopes to eliminate vehicular heatstroke deaths in Maricopa County. (Source: Maricopa County Attorney's Office)

The “Don’t Leave Me Behind!” vehicular heatstroke awareness campaign has gone to an all-digital format, targeting residents with messaging on their computers and mobile devices, according to Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The four-month campaign, which began in May, hopes to keep the number of incidents of children and pets left in hot cars to zero.

“We have successfully gone 32 days without an incident here in Maricopa County,” aid Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a news release. “We hope our new awareness messaging will keep these completely preventable tragedies from happening to both our children and pets.”

Included in the 2017 campaign is an updated SafeKidsAZ webpage, www.safekidsaz.org/vehicular-heatstroke/. The web page is filled with information, tips and videos to help spread the message and also, reminds residents that leaving a child or pet in a vehicle is potentially fatal and, in some cases, a criminal offense.

Vehicular heatstroke is listed as the number one cause of death in non-collision fatalities for children 14 and younger, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Even in 80-degree weather, vehicular heatstroke can occur. Interior temperatures can rise to 125 degrees even with windows slightly rolled down, MCAO said.

Young children are especially vulnerable when they fall asleep, making it easier for a driver to be unaware of them when the vehicle is parked.

