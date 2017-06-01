May results for 3 On Your Side

3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Stuart Clapick says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side. Someone hacked into Clapick’s bank account and somehow used several Capital One transactions to steal $9,000.

“It was from Capital One and we don't have a Capital One account,” Clapick told 3 On Your Side. "We've never had a relationship with Capital One so it was very peculiar" he said.

Clapick says Capital One wouldn't return his money and his bank claimed there was nothing it could do.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, as a result, Capital One launched an investigation and turned the matter over to police.

But more importantly, Capital One returned the stolen $9,000 back to Clapick.

He says it only happened after 3 On Your Side got involved.

“The $9,000 is back in my account. I got all my money back,” Clapick said. “You were my last resort. I didn’t know what else to do to be honest with you."

3 On Your Side also helped out Donald Degray. He and his wife did everything they could to make sure the delivery of their daughter would be paid as "in-network" by their insurance company, United Healthcare.

However, they wound up getting stuck with an $1,127 "out-of-network" medical bill anyway.

After the hospital refused to resolve the issue, 3 On Your Side turned to United Healthcare.

Even though they didn't have to, the insurance company paid off the $1,127 bill.

Degray says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side and couldn't wait to tell his wife, who was out of state visiting relatives.

"Yeah, and I called my wife,” he said chuckling. ”As soon as I got a chance I told her and she was very happy."

3 On Your Side also helped out Erasmo Ysasi. He filed his taxes and was expecting the Arizona Department of Revenue to direct deposit nearly $1,285 as part of his refund.

That deposit was supposed to have happened in mid-March, but two months later he hadn't received it.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, the agency looked into the matter and immediately mailed Ysasi his $1,285 check.

“I watch Channel 3 and I see that they get a lot of problems solved for people that just don't have the access to it."

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to get back to our viewers for the month of May, it comes to $12,212.

And for the entire year, it amounts to almost $58,658.

