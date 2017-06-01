May results for 3 On Your SidePosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
May results for 3 On Your Side
May results for 3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
3 On Your Side
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer travel trend
Consumer travel trend
Some home-rental sites target are geared toward specific types of travelers.More >
Some home-rental sites target are geared toward specific types of travelers.More >
3 On Your Side
Online returns made easier
Online returns made easier
Companies are making it easier to return items.More >
Companies are making it easier to return items.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley man finally gets tax refund
Valley man finally gets tax refund
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
3 On Your Side
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Police executing search warrant at Hamilton High School in Chandler
Police executing search warrant at Hamilton High School in Chandler
Police were at Hamilton High School today to execute a search warrant.More >
Police were at Hamilton High School today to execute a search warrant.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
Suspect breaks into AZ Sen. Catherine Miranda's office; leaves bloody glove on porch
Suspect breaks into AZ Sen. Catherine Miranda's office; leaves bloody glove on porch
A suspect reportedly broke into an Arizona lawmaker's office this week, leaving behind a bloody glove. Police say it happened at Senator Catherine Miranda's office. She is a Democrat who represents the 27th Electoral District.More >
A suspect reportedly broke into an Arizona lawmaker's office this week, leaving behind a bloody glove. Police say it happened at Senator Catherine Miranda's office. She is a Democrat who represents the 27th Electoral District.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Companies want robocalls to go straight to voicemail
Companies want robocalls to go straight to voicemail
Companies that make robocalls want to use new technology that allows them to go directly to your voicemail and are asking for approval from the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Companies that make robocalls want to use new technology that allows them to go directly to your voicemail and are asking for approval from the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Gov. Ducey 'open' to picking Corporation Commission instead of voters
Gov. Ducey 'open' to picking Corporation Commission instead of voters
Should voters still elect members of the corporation commission to oversee utility companies? Gov. Doug Ducey weighed in on the issue.More >
Should voters still elect members of the corporation commission to oversee utility companies? Gov. Doug Ducey weighed in on the issue.More >
Buckeye mother offers reward for missing baby blanket
Buckeye mother offers reward for missing baby blanket
A mother in Buckeye is asking for the public's help in finding a missing baby blanket that she says "can't be replaced."More >
A mother in Buckeye is asking for the public's help in finding a missing baby blanket that she says "can't be replaced."More >
Public safety officers get intensive water survival training
Public safety officers get intensive water survival training
An intensive training program put on by Arizona Game and Fish helps public safety officers prepare for whatever happens as they patrol the state's rivers and lakes.More >
An intensive training program put on by Arizona Game and Fish helps public safety officers prepare for whatever happens as they patrol the state's rivers and lakes.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. (May 31, 2017)More >
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. (May 31, 2017)More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down. (May 31, 2017)More >
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down. (May 31, 2017)More >