May results for 3 On Your Side

3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Stuart Clapick says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side. Someone hacked into Clapick’s bank account and somehow used several Capital One transactions to steal $9,000.

“It was from Capital One and we don't have a Capital One account,” Clapick told 3 On Your Side. "We've never had a relationship with Capital One so it was very peculiar" he said.

Clapick says Capital One wouldn't return his money and his bank claimed there was nothing it could do.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, as a result, Capital One launched an investigation and turned the matter over to police.

But more importantly, Capital One returned the stolen $9,000 back to Clapick.

He says it only happened after 3 On Your Side got involved.

“The $9,000 is back in my account. I got all my money back,” Clapick said. “You were my last resort. I didn’t know what else to do to be honest with you."

3 On Your Side also helped out Donald Degray. He and his wife did everything they could to make sure the delivery of their daughter would be paid as "in-network" by their insurance company, United Healthcare.

However, they wound up getting stuck with an $1,127 "out-of-network" medical bill anyway.

After the hospital refused to resolve the issue, 3 On Your Side turned to United Healthcare.

Even though they didn't have to, the insurance company paid off the $1,127 bill.

Degray says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side and couldn't wait to tell his wife, who was out of state visiting relatives.

"Yeah, and I called my wife,” he said chuckling. ”As soon as I got a chance I told her and she was very happy." 

3 On Your Side also helped out Erasmo Ysasi. He filed his taxes and was expecting the Arizona Department of Revenue to direct deposit nearly $1,285 as part of his refund.

That deposit was supposed to have happened in mid-March, but two months later he hadn't received it.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, the agency looked into the matter and immediately mailed Ysasi his $1,285 check.

“I watch Channel 3 and I see that they get a lot of problems solved for people that just don't have the access to it."

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to get back to our viewers for the month of May, it comes to $12,212.

And for the entire year, it amounts to almost $58,658.

If you have a problem you can’t resolve, then maybe the 3 On Your Side team can. Just go to our website, WWW.AZFAMILY.COM , look for 3 On Your Side and write us an email.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

