Thursday, June 1

Summer Splash starts at two Valley outdoor malls

Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace are both offering live entertainment and games at their respective splash pads. Every week features a new beloved character, starting with Moana at Tempe Marketplace today. Both events are Free.

Tempe Marketplace Thursdays from June 1-July 27, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Splash pad near Barnes & Noble.

Tempe Marketplace Schedule, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Luau June 1 with Moana

Superhero Sensation June 8 with Wonder Woman

Princess & Pirate Party June 15 with Belle and Rapunzel

Frozen Fever June 22 with Anna and Elsa

Fairy Fun Day June 29 with Tinkerbell and Peter Pan

Under the Sea Soiree July 6 with Ariel and Moana

Superhero Sensation July 13 with Spiderman and Iron Man

Royal Fiesta July 20 with Elena of Avalor

Frozen Fiesta July 27 with Anna and Elsa

Desert Ridge Marketplace Tuesdays from June 6-July 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Splash pad near AMC Fountain

Desert Ridge Schedule, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Superhero Sensation June 6 with Wonder Woman

Princess & Pirate Party June 13 with Belle and Rapunzel

Frozen Fever June 20 with Anna and Elsa

Fairy Fun Day June 27 with Tinkerbell and Peter Pan

Under the Sea Soiree July 4 with Ariel and Moana

Superhero Sensation July 11 with Spiderman and Iron Man

Royal Fiesta July 18 with Elena of Avalor

Frozen Fiesta July 25 with Anna and Elsa

For more information is available at www.tempemarketplace.com/summer and www.shopdesertridge.com/summer.

Bootcamp for kids and parents available at PickUp USA

Kids and adults alike can stay active, in the a/c this summer, at PickUp USA. We check out their basketball style bootcamps, fitness center, and competitive officiated games.

Kids can attend bootcamps (skills, conditioning, great exercise!) daily - up to 3 times a day. The half courts are always open for play.

Open play on courts

Cool place for kids to stay busy and active during the summer and all year long

There are also 3 on 3 competitions - would think any basketball player, esp. high-schooler would love this. Adults are there all the time for them!

There's also a 3 on 3 tournament coming up!

Fee is $29.95 a month and they can use it as often as they'd like.

For more information, visit: www.pickupusafitness.com/chandler and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PickUpUSAFitnessChandler/

221 E Willis Rd Ste 20

Chandler, Arizona, AZ 85286

Phone: (480) 422-3478

Local Love Week: Javier picks BBB Motorwerks

Their motto is, "if you can dream it, we will create it." And, that's exactly why Javier Soto picked this as his "Local Love." BBB Motorwerks is the one stop shop for all things performance, exotic and luxury, when it comes to detailing your ride.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/bbbmotorwerks/photos/?ref=page_internal

BBB Motorwerks

4818 S 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Phone: (602) 315-0680

SeaWorld unveils its largest rollout of new attractions

This summer, SeaWorld will unveil its largest rollout of new attractions in its 53-year history. As you're planning your summer vacations, you might want to dive into SeaWorld San Diego's all new Ocean Explorer realm, it's new Submarine Quest, new rides, and the world's first interactive digital "smart play" technology. We get a sneak peak of all the new additions, and learn more as we go live with SeaWorld.

For more information, visit: www.Seaworld.com

The Garden Guy: Plants that repel insects

Before reaching for those pesticides did you know that some plants have insect-repelling qualities? Some of the plants I will mention are also great companion plants in the garden and can grow in the valley. Thyme is a great herb to plant with cabbage and likes to be grow in an area that receives afternoon shade. It repels cabbageworms and takes care of many other insect pests that may be bothering your garden. Tansy is another that no garden should go without, it requires a little bit of shade and produces a yellow flower when in bloom that you can use as a barrier around your home. If you want to start from seed nasturtiums is the flower to look at which is very easy to grow and spread out over your garden. Their leaves and flowers are edible and they work great as a trap crop which means insects refer this over other plants when they are feeding. Nasturtiums work kind of like a plant decoy. Aphids, white flies and other bugs love to hang out in nasturtiums. (Lantana is another great trap plant). Have flies or mosquitoes around? Basil which you can grow in a pot helps ward them off. These are a few to name that will a great start in and around your home.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Comedian Shawn Wayans performing at Stand Up Live

Shawn starred in the box office hits, "Little Man" and "White Chicks," both of which he also co-wrote and co-executive produced. Catch his shows this weekend at StandUplive.

For tickets, visit: http://phoenix.standuplive.com/event.cfm?id=482285&cart

Show Times:

Friday, June 2 at 7:30pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, June 3 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, June 4 at 7:00pm

Stand Up LIVE:

50 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Tickets: 480-719-6100

Buy a pizza, donate to charity

For the whole month of June, all five Blaze Pizza locations in the Valley are partnering with (RED), the Bono-founded charity that focuses on HIV/AIDS assistance. With every purchase of their (RED) Vine Pizza & a drink, Blaze will donate $1 to the organization. The final amount will be matched by the Gates Foundation.

For more information and locations, visit: www.blazepizza.com

Tara at the Movies: Wonder Woman

For more information on the movie," Wonder Woman" visit: http://wonderwomanfilm.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

Summer Food Service Program

In its 50th year of providing food for Arizona's hungry children, St. Mary's Food Bank will be serving summer breakfasts and lunches at 145 sites around the valley and northern Arizona in 2017. This is the largest number of summer feeding sites St. Mary's has ever distributed as it attempts to fill the gap of other programs that no longer exist and reach as many children as possible.

Almost all of these sites are open to all children in the immediate area and there is no charge for these meals. With schools out for the summer, many of the children who receive free and reduced lunches during the school year will use these programs. St. Mary's expects to serve 10,000 children a day during the 2017 summer months, but there is still room for more children who are in need of this service.

For more information, visit: http://www.firstfoodbank.org/summermeals

To learn more about St. Mary's Food Bank, visit: www.FirstFoodBank.org

All-Terrain Safety Training Courses

Free safety training courses for all-terrain vehicle riders are set in Phoenix as part of a state effort to cut injuries.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the ATV Safety Institute plan to offer the courses next week. The courses will run from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix.

The course is designed to give new or experienced riders up-to-date safety training and updates on laws and proper off-highway vehicle use.

State statistics show more than 400 people were hospitalized in 2015 for injuries suffered in ATV accidents.

Riders must be at least 16 to take the training and must supply their own ATV and safety equipment. Pre-registration through the Game and Fish Department's website is required.

To pre-register, visit: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/92-arizona-ohv-education-course?

To learn more about the free safety courses visit: https://www.azgfd.com/azgfd-hosts-free-training-for-atv-safety-week/



Ben Avery Shooting Facility

4044 W. Black Canyon Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85086