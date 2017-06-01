Several departments battle Scottsdale strip mall fire

No one was injured and cause of the fire is still unknown. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters quickly battled the blaze after determining no one was inside. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire departments from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe responded to single-story strip mall fire near Goldwater Boulevard and Indian School Road Thursday morning, according to Scottsdale fire.

After forcing entry, firefighters determined nobody was inside and quickly focused on battling the blaze.

No one was injured and cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The scene was turned over to investigators with Scottsdale fire and police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.