Phoenix city council approves parking agreement with Quicken Loans

Phoenix city council voted Wednesday night to approve the parking agreement with Quicken Loans.

The company has asked the city to lease out 1,100 parking spaces for its possible move to downtown Phoenix.

The company will lease out the parking garage for 10 years. The parking garage in question is located near Chase Field.

Quicken Loans plans to lease a downtown office to consolidate its workers who are currently spread across the Valley.

The city council said the new office will bring more residents to the area and create more use of local public transit.

