Man missing after house fire in Phoenix

A man is missing after a fire in his home early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1 a.m. at a house near 31st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department said no remains were found in the house and no one was inside. However, the homeowner has been unreachable by his family, his vehicle was at the home and he did not show up for work the next day.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage and extended into the home.

Fire crews were able to stop the spread of the fire to the entire house.

No injuries were reported. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

