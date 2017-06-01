Family safely escapes house fire in Phoenix

A family was able to escape a fire in their home early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1 a.m. at a house near 31st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department said the fire started in the garage and extended into the home.

The family was able to make it out of the house safely. Fire crews were able to stop the spread of the fire to the entire house.

No injuries were reported. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

