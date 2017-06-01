Family safely escapes house fire in Phoenix

Family safely escapes house fire in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over the wall of the I-10 early Thursday morning.More >
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over the wall of the I-10 early Thursday morning.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
Arizona man accused of having sex with horse
Arizona man accused of having sex with horse
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.More >
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Man fined $4,000 for 'liking' defamatory posts on Facebook
Man fined $4,000 for 'liking' defamatory posts on Facebook
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
World's largest airplane is rolled out
World's largest airplane is rolled out
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
Gila Bend man faces murder charges in death of his brother
Gila Bend man faces murder charges in death of his brother
A Gila Bend man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.More >
A Gila Bend man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
Traffic: Northbound I-17 closed after wrong-way driver accident
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2shzK7G.More >
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)More >
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
A wrong way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. (May 31, 2017)More >
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. (May 31, 2017)More >
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down. (May 31, 2017)More >
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down. (May 31, 2017)More >