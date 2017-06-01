Gila River police probe bus shooting, none hurt

Two teens are in custody after allegedly shot at a bus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix say they've detained two juveniles after a transit bus was damaged in a shooting.

Police spokeswoman officer Caroline Brown says the bus with five people on board was hit at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt.

The driver told officers the shots apparently were fired by two teenage boys who were alongside the road near 51st Avenue and Pecos Road with what appeared to be a rifle. A window and the bus hood were damaged.

The boys were last seen getting into a maroon sedan, and officers later located it on Beltline Road and 16th Street. The people in the car told officers where they had dropped off the boys. Officers found the boys and located a gun that may be an air rifle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

