Wrong way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10

Wrong way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10Posted: Updated:
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver's license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.
Arizona man accused of having sex with horse
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.
Man fined $4,000 for 'liking' defamatory posts on Facebook
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.
World's largest airplane is rolled out
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.
Feeling insulted, Mexican to market 'Trump' toilet paper
A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans by introducing 'Trump' toilet paper.
Gila Bend man faces murder charges in death of his brother
A Gila Bend man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.
Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. (May 31, 2017)
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver's license photos around. (May 31, 2017)
Bicycle rider killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle.
PD: Driver wanted after intentional hit-and-run in Surprise
Surprise police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a hit and run suspect that left two men severely injured on May 26.
Chaparral quarterback getting national attention
Jack Miller hasn't even played a game for Chaparral High School and he already has a scholarship offer from Ohio State. (May 31, 2017)
