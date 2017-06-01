Wrong way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10

A wrong way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck early Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m.

The vehicle collided head on with a tanker truck. The wrong way vehicle fell off of eastbound I-10 and landed on the northbound I-17 ramp, falling about 50 to 70 feet.

The wrong way driver, a male, was pronounced dead on scene. The tanker driver reported no injuries. Easbound I-10 to northbound I-17 and westbound I-10 to northbound I-17 ramps are closed and the I-17 northbound stack is closed, according to DPS.

The department's HAZMAT team was called to the area to inspect the tanker truck. DPS says there is no estimated time of reopening.

Wrong-Way Fatal Crash Along I17 at the Stack. Click here for updates: https://t.co/Gdyl4IuQNV pic.twitter.com/gIWFHNNrCn — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 1, 2017

CLOSED: I-17 NB from the I-17 Stack to McDowell because of a crash, including ramps from I-10 EB and WB to I-17 NB. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/uYhf09hDJ7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

Wrong-way driver smashes into a fuel tanker on I-10 E off ramp and goes over stack. Unknown injuries. Avoid area. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/eHeNXsoBNA — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) June 1, 2017

