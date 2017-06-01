Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision

Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.

"It affects us all locally. As mayors, we're offering to sign on, on behalf of the United States. We're going to do everything we can to keep this commitment," said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

The agreement, signed by 195 nations in 2015, aims to cut fossil fuel emissions.

Stanton says Phoenix will look for additional ways to become more eco-friendly.

"We're changing every street light to LED, and use alternative fuel vehicles from buses to garbage trucks," he said.

Phoenix is now the fifth largest city and the fastest-growing city in the country.

Stanton says Phoenix, and the Valley as a whole, are affected by climate issues more than almost any other region.

He cites the water supply, extreme heat, power supply, and other issues affected by climate.

"The heat island effect, and overall quality of life, along with the willingness of businesses to move here are all impacted," Stanton said.

