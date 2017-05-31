Utility regulators look at big changes following federal indictment

The head of the Arizona Corporation Commission says he's looking at major changes following a political scandal now being described as one of biggest in state history.

Tom Forese, chairman of the commission, issued a letter this week outlining plans to consider stricter regulations on lobbyists and potentially change how commissioners are picked.

"It has also been suggested that future commissioners should be appointed by the governor. Now may be the appropriate time to consider these major decisions for the future of the commission," Forese said in the letter.

Currently, voters choose who sits on the five member commission that is charged, among other duties, with regulating utility companies.

Forese also suggested reviewing a 2013 vote clearing the way for a water company to raise rates on customers so the owner could recoup his personal income taxes.

"The current commission must determine if those decisions we made in the public interest," the Forese letter stated.

It is that vote that is now in the middle of a federal indictment involving a former member of the commission, his wife, a powerful lobbyist and the owner of a water utility.

According to the indictment, Gary Pierce, the former chairman of the commission, accepted $31,500 in cash and solicited property from George Johnson, the power of Johnson Utilities.

In exchange, Pierce allegedly voted for a policy change allowing Johnson to increase rates on his customers while pocketing the extra money to cover his tax bill.

Lobbyist Jim Norton is accused of acting as a go-between between Pierce and Johnson.

Sherry Pierce, the wife of for the former commissioner, was also snared in the indictment.

A spokeswoman for the commission says 34 utility companies took advantage of that, potentially resulting in nearly 90,000 customers across the state paying higher water and power bills.

