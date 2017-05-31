Chaparral quarterback getting national attention

Jack Miller is a quarterback at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jack Miller hasn't even played a game for Chaparral High School and he already has a scholarship offer from Ohio State.

Miller led Scottsdale Christian Academy to the playoffs as a freshman. He's 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds and set to start at quarterback for the Firebirds as a sophomore.

"I took a step back a couple days ago," says Miller, who will be a sophomore next year.

"I feel like I'm a natural-born leader."

Miller has offers from Arizona St, Arizona, Texas A&M, and Florida St. He has been mentored by quarterback tutor Dennis and is family friends with Tim Tebow.

Jack Miller takes his first snap for Chaparral in mid-August against Desert Mountain.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.