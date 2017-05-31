AZ Game and Fish catches coyote believed to have attacked Scottsdale girl

Posted: Updated:
The Arizona Game & Fish Department believes it captured the coyote that bit a girl in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Arizona Game & Fish Department believes it captured the coyote that bit a girl in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The 5-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote that was apparently underneath the slide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The 5-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote that was apparently underneath the slide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Officers and Arizona Game and Fish Department workers looked for the coyote in the park and behind an apartment complex. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Officers and Arizona Game and Fish Department workers looked for the coyote in the park and behind an apartment complex. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A 5-year-old Scottsdale girl is home recovering after being attacked by a coyote Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Arizona's Game and Fish Department said they are confident they've captured the coyote that bit the child at Thompson Peak Park in north Scottsdale.

[RELATED: Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park]

Two coyotes were captured near the park. Both had to be put down, officials said.

The child was reportedly sitting on a slide when the coyote came over and bit the girl in the leg.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and given a rabies shot, but should be OK, according to Scottsdale police.

Julian Liquorish lives next to the park. He said that coyotes come around all the time and they seem to be getting more aggressive.

"I've walked my dog over here in the desert and the coyotes have chased my dog, and snuck up on me," said Liquorish. "Everyone around here has noticed it."

Game and Fish Department's Bill Andres said that coyote attacks are pretty uncommon, since coyotes prefer to stay away from people.

The best thing someone can do if they live in a desert community is not give wild animals a reason to come around, said Andres.

"The best way to reduce the danger from wildlife is to reduce the things that attract them," said Andres. "Don't put garbage out until collection day. Don't feed the dog and leave a bowl of water and food on the porch. If you feed birds, don't over feed because the seeds fall to the ground and attract rodents that coyotes love to eat."

Sara Schroeder is one of many moms planning to pay closer attention when they take their kids to the park.

"Just be more cautious," said Schroeder.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio