AZ Game and Fish catches coyote believed to have attacked Scottsdale girl

Officers and Arizona Game and Fish Department workers looked for the coyote in the park and behind an apartment complex. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 5-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote that was apparently underneath the slide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Game & Fish Department believes it captured the coyote that bit a girl in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 5-year-old Scottsdale girl is home recovering after being attacked by a coyote Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Arizona's Game and Fish Department said they are confident they've captured the coyote that bit the child at Thompson Peak Park in north Scottsdale.

Two coyotes were captured near the park. Both had to be put down, officials said.

The child was reportedly sitting on a slide when the coyote came over and bit the girl in the leg.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and given a rabies shot, but should be OK, according to Scottsdale police.

Julian Liquorish lives next to the park. He said that coyotes come around all the time and they seem to be getting more aggressive.

"I've walked my dog over here in the desert and the coyotes have chased my dog, and snuck up on me," said Liquorish. "Everyone around here has noticed it."

Game and Fish Department's Bill Andres said that coyote attacks are pretty uncommon, since coyotes prefer to stay away from people.

The best thing someone can do if they live in a desert community is not give wild animals a reason to come around, said Andres.

"The best way to reduce the danger from wildlife is to reduce the things that attract them," said Andres. "Don't put garbage out until collection day. Don't feed the dog and leave a bowl of water and food on the porch. If you feed birds, don't over feed because the seeds fall to the ground and attract rodents that coyotes love to eat."

Sara Schroeder is one of many moms planning to pay closer attention when they take their kids to the park.

"Just be more cautious," said Schroeder.

