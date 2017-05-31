ASU's Hurley : 'We're positioned very well to go on a run'

Two years on campus hasn't produced the turnaround that Bobby Hurley hopes for at Arizona State University.

“I’m not a patient guy,” says Hurley. “I turned things around very quickly at Buffalo. I’m not proud of our record. I am proud of how my team competed this year. I thought in some ways we overachieved. We made some changes to the roster. We’ve positioned ourselves very well to go on a run over the next couple of years.”

The sun devils depth was decimated last season. Sam Cunliffe transferred. Jethro Tshisumpa was suspended the final six games for violating team rules. Hurley played his starters almost the entire game down the stretch. The Sun Devils finished 7-11 in the Pac 12, 15-18 overall, but a win over Stanford in the Pac 12 Tournament is something Hurley hopes spring boards his team next season.

“Just not having the competition that you need to push each other day in and day out,” says Hurley. Our second unit is going to be strong with the three players sitting out.”

Forwards Mickey Mitchell and De’Quon Lake will transfer in and beef up the front line. Freshman Remy Martin and Kimani Lawrence are expected to contribute as freshman. Valley native Zylan Cheatham, former McDonald’s All American and Kansas player Carlton Bragg, and Rob Edwards(Cleveland St) will sit out next season but be eligible to play next season.

“It’s going to happen,” say Hurley, who played four years at Duke. “A variety of reasons as to why guys choose to leave. You have to be prepared for that. It’s harder to project a team out a couple years.”

ASU also announcing the basketball team will take a foreign tour this summer. They’ll start in Rome and then visit Barcelona, playing against professional European teams. The NCAA allows teams to play summer games overseas every four years.

The road trip should be a special time for Hurley and his team. It will also be special for his son Bobby, who spends time on the Sun Devils bench.

“He really knows the game,” says Hurley, who also is the son of a coach. “All the time we’ve spend around it together. He’s going to be grown up pretty soon.”

The Sun Devils will leave for Rome in late July.

