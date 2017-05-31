Victims in wrong-way driver crash demand suspect stay in jail

Drivers who shared the road with an accused one-way driver want him to stay in jail. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Drivers who shared the road with the accused wrong-way driver arrested Monday are demanding he be kept behind bars.

Trent Walker, 32, is accused of hitting five cars after entering the US 60 at Country Club, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

“I don’t want to be too harsh,” says motorist, Chris Valencia. “But I hope he goes away a long time.”

Valencia says he was waiting at the light on the westbound off-ramp when the wrong-way driver crashed through, hitting several cars.

“He stopped there for 30 seconds, I got out of my truck waving my arms like what are trying to do, do you understand what you're doing? Could you stop,” says Valencia. “He looked at me and just floored it.”

The front end of Valencia’s truck was dented and scraped, but he says he feels lucky to be alive.

“He had a crazed look on his face, he was talking to someone on his cell phone,” says Valencia. “He was all hunched over in his seat and it looked like the devil was chasing him.”

Only minor injuries were reported after the incident.

Walker went before a judge Wednesday where a victim gave testimony, urging the judge to keep the suspect in jail.

“We were inches from actually crashing into him,” said the victim. “That in itself is an emotional trauma.”

Newly released court documents say Walker told police he had taken up to 20 cough medicine pills before the crash. The documents also say investigators found empty bottles of cough medicine inside Walker’s vehicle.

Walker faces 13 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of criminal damage, one count of DUI and five counts of failure to stay at an accident. His bond was set at $50,000.

