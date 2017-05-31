Phoenix man arrested for allegedly shooting, dumping several dogs

A Phoenix man faces multiple animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster

Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.

On May, 6, a resident in the area of 15th Avenue and Deer Valley Road found four dead dogs in a dumpster.

Investigators found that one of the dogs was microchipped, and police were able to identify Sauvageau as the owner

During the investigation, Sauvageau told officers that three of the dogs attacked and killed the fourth. He said then shot the three remaining dogs and dumped them, according to police.

Sauvageau faces multiple counts of animal cruelty, unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegal dumping, and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.